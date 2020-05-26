Surprising SnD stats from CDL prove which pro team is the most clutch

The Call of Duty League has crossed the halfway mark of the first season, and we’ve seen some teams flourish while others look to be crumbling before our very eyes. But when it comes to a team’s clutch factor in Search and Destroy, the standings look a little different.

At the time of writing, Chicago Huntsmen top the CDL Standings following their second Home Series win, closely followed by Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire.

As such, you would think these teams are the most clutch in Search and Destroy, able to pull out the win when it's most necessary… but the stats say otherwise.

Search and Destroy has been a staple Call of Duty mode for years, and some of the most iconic plays in the history of the franchise come from a player or team’s ability to perform when a match hits its peak intensity.

New stats suggest that, while teams such as Chicago and Dallas are adept at Search and Destroy, they might not actually be the most clutch team in the game.

Posting to Reddit, Dxngles compiled statistics for every team in the Call of Duty League, ranking them by their win percentage in Round 11 – the final, decisive round of Search and Destroy games, when tied 5-5.

Every team has played several Search and Destroy round 11s thus far, and the team that tops the round 11 win percentage leaderboard is actually the New York Subliners, who have won each of the five round 11s they’ve played so far.

Following them are Chicago and Atlanta, at 83.33% and 80% respectively. Meanwhile, two-time winners Dallas Empire actually find themselves in 11th place winning just 20% of their SnD round 11s.

Minnesota RØKKR currently sit dead last, having won just one of their seven round 11s, while surprisingly, Los Angeles Guerrillas have a 75% win record in round 11s despite sitting dead last in the overall standings.

While these statistics aren’t necessarily the be-all and end-all of a team’s Search and Destroy ability – take a look at Dallas’ 63% win record overall in Search for example – it’s definitely interesting to look at and see which team can really hold their nerve and pull out the must-win clutch rounds.

In the most intense cases, a round 11 victory could be the difference between a championship and a runner-up medal, and by the looks of it, no team will want to face New York Subliners in that scenario.