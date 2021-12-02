Surprise Warzone SMG could be next top-tier meta weapon

The OTs 9 and the MAC-10 currently hold the top spots in the Warzone meta for SMGs, but it may be time to take a trip down memory lane and pick up the MW AUG.

When it comes to picking an SMG in Warzone Season 6, the meta choices for players are the OTs 9 and the MAC-10.

While there are other options available, these two guns have established themselves as some of the most popular weapons in the game, with both of them dropping in and out of the top five regularly.

Of course, with these SMGs being picked so often, this can lead to a lot of strong weapons being overlooked, especially those that have been in the game for multiple seasons like the Modern Warfare AUG.

Warzone YouTuber TrueGameData believes the gun is still one of the best SMGs in the game, and he’s got a top-tier loadout so you can tear down your opponents with the old-school weapon.

TrueGameData’s MW AUG loadout could be the new meta

Back when Warzone was first released, the Modern Warfare AUG was considered to be one of the best weapons in the game. Now, TrueGameData believes the SMG is being overlooked and it can be a great sniper-support option with the correct loadout.

Not only does the AUG have lethal TTK at close-quarters, but it also delivers at medium-range and is incredibly accurate.

In his video, TrueGameData runs the AUG alongside the Swiss K31 and is a force to be reckoned with in every skirmish.

It’s worth noting that AUG doesn’t perform as well as the typical AR sniper supports at long-range, but it’s definitely well worth the sacrifice as it will melt any opponents that attempt to aggressively push your position.

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Solozero Optics Mini Reflex

Solozero Optics Mini Reflex Magazine: 5.56 NATO 30-Round Mag

5.56 NATO 30-Round Mag Perk: Sleight of Hand

As a sniper support class, TrueGameData’s loadout focuses on being versatile and being able to take on foes from any distance. Just make sure you’re running the Overkill perk along with your favorite sniper, preferably the Swiss K31 or the Kar98k.

Don’t be afraid to take close-quarter gunfights with the AUG and push aggressively when necessary. The weapon packs a lot of power and is another loadout to add your arsenal ahead of the Pacific update on December 8.