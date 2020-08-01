Surprise team wins $20k NICKMERCS Warzone MFAM Gauntlet: Results

For the third straight week in July, popular Twitch streamer Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff has hosted a fan-favorite MFAM Gauntlet Warzone tournament series.

Ever since his shift to Warzone as his main game, NICKMERCS has found even more success on Twitch, which led to Activision choosing to financially and promotionally back his MFAM Gauntlet competitions.

Advertisement

As a result, Nick's been able to turn his monthly spectacle into a weekly affair, with the latest running coming on July 31, the third of four events that are part of his July Gauntlet series.

The tournament's format shifted to Quads, once again featuring some of the biggest names in gaming and entertainment going head-to-head for a slice of the $20,000 prize pool.

Advertisement

Results, final placements & recap

The first phase of the MFAM Gauntlet tournaments consists of a 3 hour kill race, followed by head to head matches to determine winners. 8 teams progressed from the kill race stage to form the Round 1 bracket.

This round notably pitted Team Censor against Team NICKMERCS, with the tournament's host coming up short and being eliminated. Team TimTheTatman overcame Team KingRichard, while the sides led by TeePee and SuperDuperKyle also triumphed.

Read More: New Warzone weapons teased in Season 5 trailer

In the semi-finals, TimTheTatman's outfit overcame Censor's team, while TeePee's quad was vanquished by SuperDuperKyle, setting up an intriguing final.

Advertisement

Potentially an upset, Team SuperDuperKyle overcame the Twitch powerhouse's stream, meaning his team took home $9,000 - the lion's share of the $20k prize pool.

TimTheTatman's team finished second, securing just over $1,000 per player, while TeePee's roster took home the bronze medal.

Disappointment reigned for a number of high profile players, however. Vikkstar, for example, failed to make it past the three hour kill race, despite teaming with London Royal Ravens star Skrapz. Similar fates were met by the teams of DougisRaw and JKap, both of whom were tipped to do well going into the competition.

Advertisement

Players & teams

In total, 23 teams of four competed in the tournament – a mix of superstar streamers, top YouTubers, professional Call of Duty players, athletes, musicians, and more.

The winners of last week's Duos event, DougisRaw and UnRationaL, came back to defend their crown alongside battle royale stars Symfuhny and FaZe Bloo. The host himself, NICKMERCS, also participated, teaming with longtime friend and teammate NioRooch, fellow FaZe superstar Swagg, and CoD world champion John.

NICKMERCS, Nio, Swagg, John

Dashy, Hitch, Pineaqples, HusKers

TimTheTatma, Frozone, SuperEvan, BobbyPoffGaming

JKap, Enable, Galvanize, Octane

Karma, Holly, Brady Aiken, Pieman

FaZe Bloo, Symfuhny, DougisRaw, UnRationaL

JaredFPS, Aydan, Colorss, Ahtract

Blake (TST), Jorge (TST), Exercisms, StellarMoves

MVS (Green Bay Packers), Royalize, ClutchBelk, Med1cine

Tee Grizzley (rapper), Kahreem Horsley (Rise Nation co-owner), Chino, Nat Turner

Vikkstar, Skrapz, LouiCM, Deleo

Cloakzy, CouRage, Ampz, Falnets

LEGIQN, Speros, Gangstaz, Parad12e

Tfue, wuskinz, JoeWo, Repulize

TeePee, Bronana, Excachtt, SiLLY

KingRichard, Destroy_215, Tommey, xLethal_Mercy

Censor, Rated, Jukeyz, Dezmond

SuperDuperKyle (musician), SuperDuperDaft, Biffle, Lucky Chamu

Max Holloway (UFC), Pacesetter, Honokai, Fluxuryy

Gunless, Pamaj, StuDyy, Testyment

FaZe Blaze, WarsZ, Doom_FIFAkill, Jaff

Smitty Barstool, Junior, Skullface, MragsTV

Make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for regular updates during the day and a recap once all of the action has wrapped up.