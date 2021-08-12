Subliners announce Clayster returning as starter for CDL Champs

The New York Subliners have officially announced that their Call of Duty veteran, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, is returning to the team’s starting lineup for CDL Champs 2021.

A three-time CoD world champion, Clayster surprised the entire CDL community when he and NYSL announced he would be benching himself on July 20 following a string of losses in Stage 5. Citing mental health struggles, the renowned veteran AR stepped down and New York struggled to fill the void.

With Conor ‘Diamondcon’ Johst taking Clay’s place in the starting lineup, the Subliners made up for lost practice time and finished at a reasonable 7-8th place in the Stage 5 Major. Unfortunately, that wasn’t near the bar New York set in earlier stages.

Now, the CoD community is shocked once again — finding out that Clay will in fact be returning to the NYSL starting lineup for the $2.5 million CDL Champs.

A proven winner in the later years of his career, many felt that Clay’s experience and leadership were sorely needed during Major 5. Few players know LAN as well as he does, making this return an exciting one for fans of New York.

With plans for CDL Champs to go on as planned in a LAN environment with fans in attendance, Clay will be taking back up his former role alongside his young upsurging teammates.

New York Subliners CDL Champs starters