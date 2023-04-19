Streamer gets Warzone 2 cheater instantly banned on stream

Warzone 2 cheater was banned live on Mason “Symfuhny” Lanier’s Twitch stream after he and his friends reported a player for cheating while spectating him.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 developers announced upgrades to their anti-cheat systems with the start of Season 3 to fight back against the cheaters.

While trying to remove cheaters from your online game is a Sisyphean task, as updated cheats will pop up as often as anti-cheat updates themselves, it’s still a great feeling to witness a cheater getting their just desert with your own pair of eyes.

Such a thing happened on Symfuhny’s February 18 Warzone 2 stream, when a cheater got banned after Mason and his friends reported a player under the suspicion of cheating after spectating them for a while.

Warzone 2 hacker banned live during Symfuhny’s stream

Symfuhny’s squad suspected something fishy after they were wiped in Al Mazrah’s trios so they stuck around and spectated the player that took them down.

At first, the suspicious player was simply checking odd places and looking around in a peculiar manner, but soon after he started honing in on players he could not possibly be aware of and seemingly ignored some walls that should break his line of sight.

When Symfuhny had reason to believe that the player is indeed using 3rd party software to gain an advantage he asked his friends to report the player for cheating to see what happens. After the reports were sent in the player got booted out of the game, most likely getting banned from the game.

All of which was clipped and quickly spread through various communities that love seeing justice being dished out to cheaters.

Activision and studios working on WZ2 and MW2 promised to continuously work on their Ricochet anti-cheat system to crack down on cheaters. While it’s probably impossible to uproot cheating in its entirety, continuously upgrading anti-cheat will definitely improve the experience for regular players.