The stats that prove Insight is CDL rookie of the year

Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven burst into the Call of Duty League this year and immediately helped elevate Toronto Ultra into a championship-caliber team. Here’s a breakdown of the numbers that prove he’s 2021’s rookie of the year.

While Insight had a few years of amateur experience under his belt, he was a relatively unknown figure heading into the latest CDL season. But before long, everyone knew his name as the 21-year old slayer boosted Ultra to a new level.

The young gun helped lead Bance, Cammy, and CleanX to a Major win and even the CoD Champs finals. From insane S&D numbers to wild respawn damage rates, let’s take a look at the numbers that prove Insight is this year’s top rookie.

