Standy on ROKKR LAN buff & run-in with Maven | CDL Major interview

Ahead of the Call of Duty League Major 1, Dexerto had a chance to sit down with Minnesota ROKKR star Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz and asked him just how important playing on LAN will be for the team this weekend.

Standy and ROKKR will have to start Major 1 from the lower bracket, but he doesn’t seem too worried as the team gets what he is calling a “LAN buff.”

On top of that, the young star is excited for the of the return of casting duo Merk and Maven. Check out everything he had to say about his expectations for the first major of the year.

Advertisement

Discover More: Reverse Sweep: “NYSL are biggest flops ever!” | CDL Tier List