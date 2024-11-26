Stalker 2 Easter egg references iconic Call of Duty 4 mission

Stalker 2 players keep finding Easter eggs and one appears to reference a classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare mission.

While the Stalker sequel hasn’t been available for long, the community has already uncovered several pop culture references.

Players can find one such Easter egg while exploring a house in the Lesser Zone, where text written on a Livonia postcard warns others to “Stay Away” from the Day Z locale.

Users have also stumbled across a Harry Potter Easter egg, as a beaten-up car lodged in a tree calls back to a memorable Chamber of Secrets moment.

The Call of Duty franchise also received a nod, one that harkens back to its early days.

Stalker 2 location alludes to Call of Duty 4 campaign

In a post on Twitter/X, YouTuber OperationDrewski pointed out a conspicuously placed sniper rifle in the Pripyat region. The rifle lays on its side on a tabletop, its barrel pointed at a series of buildings across the way.

Such a layout could call back to the original Modern Warfare whose “All Ghillied Up” mission tasked John Price, then a Lieutenant, and Captain MacMillan with assassinating antagonist Imran Zakhaev.

The basic scene setup and guns do share similarities, as shown in the screenshots below from OperationDrewski.

In the past, even Call of Duty has referenced “All Ghillied Up,” specifically on a Modern Warfare (2019) map. So it is hardly a surprise that a similar Easter egg made its way into Stalker 2’s version of the Pripyat region.

The sequel’s not just receiving high praise for its neat allusions to pop culture, either. Since launching on PC and Xbox, Stalker 2 has engrossed players through immersive gameplay and bleak storytelling.

Some technical flaws have gotten in the way, yet developer GSC Game World promises the first big patch will tackle everything from crashes and progression glitches to visual errors and softlock bugs.