Sources: Toronto Ultra pivot after ReeaL deal falls through for Black Ops 6 CDL roster

According to sources close to the situation, Toronto Ultra have pivoted to another young SMG star after Miami Heretics refused to sell José ‘ReeaL’ Fernández.

On September 22, it was reported that Toronto Ultra was targeting Ben ‘Beans’ McMellon and ReeaL to complete their Black Ops 6 CDL roster.

This was after Ultra agreed to the sale of Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon and Thomas ‘Scrap’ Ernst to LA Thieves, forming one of the most terrifying rosters in CoD League history.

Article continues after ad

However, Heretics put their foot down and declined to complete the sale of their star player, despite parent company Misfits’ apparent interest in completing the deal.

ReeaL still has one year left on his contract and, despite the arrival of David ‘RenKoR’ Isern, Heretics expect him to play a key part in their 2025 CDL campaign.

The buyout offered for ReeaL was an undisclosed figure north of $60,000, apparently more than what LA Thieves bought Envoy for, such is the belief that Ultra had in the Spaniard being the missing piece for them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instead, the Canadian franchise has turned its attention to former LA Thieves star Joe ‘JoeDeceives’ Romero. Joe earned his spot back on the Thieves starting roster this season and ended up placing 4th at CDL Champs and 2nd at the Esports World Cup, putting in clinical performances in the process and really finding his footing in the league.

This deal has heated up rapidly after missing out on ReeaL’s signature and could be completed sooner rather than later.