Sources: London Royal Ravens sign PaulEhx, locking in Asim for CDL 2023 season

According to Dexerto sources, London Royal Ravens are signing Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila and Obaid ‘Asim’ Asim to join Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris and Byron ‘Nastie’ Plumridge for the 2023 Call of Duty League season.

The London Royal Ravens had a very up-and-down Vanguard season throughout 2022. With roster inconsistencies midseason and some discrepancies between LAN and online performances, London was one of several teams that fans all unanimously saw as needing to make a change.

After announcing that Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid would be joining Minnesota RØKKR, and rumors of various moves involving current and previous Royal Ravens players, they have managed to lock in their roster for the Modern Warfare 2 season.

One of the players set to be joining Nastie and Zer0 is PaulEhx, who played for New York Subliners in the 2022 season and previously represented London in 2021.

Paul returns to the Royal Ravens, this time on a permanent basis, after failing to pull off the Champs miracle run with Subliners in Vanguard.

Also joining London as an SMG player alongside Nastie is Asim. He played under the LA Guerrillas during the Vanguard season but was moved to the substitute role after Major 3 as the team’s Champs hopes were starting to dwindle, despite their Major 2 win. At the time of writing, it is believed his contract is not yet signed but sources say the deal is as good as done.

It is understood that London had made an offer to prominent EU Challengers player Elliot ‘WarDy’ Ward, but he rejected the offer to instead sign with New York Subliners. It is expected that he will be a substitute on the New York roster that Dexerto reported recently, which has not yet been announced.

It is unclear what this means for former Royal Ravens player Joey ‘Gismo’ Owen, who is not set to be representing a CDL team in 2023.

The London Royal Ravens roster is set to be: