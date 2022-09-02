Sources: Florida Mutineers signing Vikul, Brack, and Havok for CDL 2023 roster

According to Dexerto sources, Florida Mutineers have settled on their team for the 2023 Modern Warfare 2 season, bringing in a team to build around 2022 AR star Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak.

Florida Mutineers failed to reach the Call of Duty Championship in the Vanguard season, missing out at the final hurdle after multiple roster moves and a real struggle to find any consistency in the league.

Going into the 2023 season, which is due to start in December 2022 according to leaked internal documents, they’re looking to bring in two elite Challengers stars as well as former Minnesota RØKKR SMG Colt ‘Havok’ McLendon to join MajorManiak.

They are Spaniard Javier ‘Vikul’ Milagro, who competed on the Toronto Ultra Academy NA team, as well as Carson ‘Brack’ Newberry, who won the Call of Duty Challengers Finals in August 2022 with his Iron Blood Gaming roster.

Brack is no stranger to the CDL. He competed under the Toronto Ultra banner during the Modern Warfare season, having had a breakout year in Black Ops 4 under Luminosity Gaming.

Vikul, on the other hand, will be hitting the pro ranks for the first time after an incredible Vanguard season, where he was one of the real standout SMG players in Challengers.

Our sources state that the roster is as good as locked in, with all players Free Agents or already contracted to Florida. The exception is Vikul, whose transfer to Florida has now gone through, as also reported by The Rotation.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what happens with David ‘Davpadie’ Maslowski, who is believed to still be contracted with Florida Mutineers. It’s likely he will be their substitute player once again in 2023.

We had heard earlier in the offseason that Florida were looking at a roster that consisted of London Royal Ravens players Joey ‘Gismo’ Owen and Byron ‘Nastie’ Plumridge, but that evidently didn’t come to fruition.

The full Florida Mutineers roster for Modern Warfare 2 will be as follows:

MajorManiak

Havok

Brack

Vikul

Davpadie (substitute, unconfirmed)

Elsewhere in the CDL, we recently reported that Boston Breach have signed EU Challengers star Ben ‘Beans’ McMellon to their roster for 2023. You can keep up with all the confirmed action in our 2023 CDL rostermania hub.