Sources: CDL host Velly resigned following altercation at New York Major 4

Mike Kent . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Details surrounding the surprise resignation of CDL desk host Loviel ‘Velly’ Cardwell on July 22 have come to light, with sources close to Dexerto explaining he resigned following an altercation with other members of the casting talent.

Note: A previous version of this article stated Velly was asked to leave by the Call of Duty League. It has since been confirmed that he resigned of his own volition following the altercation.

News of Velly resigning from the Call of Duty League shocked fans of competitive CoD, with the host establishing himself as a firm favorite on the broadcasting desk across the Vanguard season.

Alongside former pro NAMELESS and analyst Allycxt, Cardwell hosted all of the CDL’s major tournaments this season, including the most recent New York Major 4.

Despite another successful outing, fans were stunned when, on July 22, the CDL confirmed they had accepted his resignation ahead of August’s CDL Championships. Velly responded to say that there was no bad blood between himself and the League.

The reasons for the move were not initially clear, with the community puzzled at the change in broadcasting talent just prior to the year’s most prestigious tournament.

Velly leaves CDL following New York Major 4 altercation

Sources close to Dexerto have now revealed that Velly left the company following an altercation with two other members of the broadcast talent in the aftermath of the New York Major, which wrapped up on July 17 and saw LA Thieves crowned champions.

The altercation is said to have taken place while Velly was intoxicated during the post event celebrations, prompting pro players and other members of the casting team to break up the situation.

Velly is believed to have tendered his resignation after the altercation occurred. The other broadcast talent involved were not reprimanded.

At the time of writing it is not clear who will replace him on the desk for CoD Champs.

Call of Duty League Velly established himself as the CDL’s broadcast host throughout the Vanguard season.

Velly ascended to the Call of Duty League’s broadcasts of the back of successful stints casting in the CDL Challengers competition across 2020. He previously competed in Gears of War and, despite losing his position within the CDL, remains active talent for a number of other games including Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege.

Additional reporting by Joe Craven.