Sources: Boston Breach signing EU Challengers star Beans to CDL 2023 roster

According to Dexerto sources, Boston Breach are signing standout EU Challengers star Ben ‘Beans’ McMellon to their CDL roster for the 2023 Call of Duty League season.

Beans had a breakout year in 2022, representing Toronto Ultra Academy EU alongside Liam ‘Furiious’ Osborne, Stephen ‘Vortex’ Allan, and Connor ‘Weeman’ Chilton.

The squad finished 5-6th at the Challengers Finals in August, just weeks after a 3rd place finish at the Call of Duty Challengers Boston Open.

They were consistently dominating their European competition throughout the year and despite some roster changes, Beans was a constant in standing out among the rest of the field.

Due to his impeccable performances, Beans has attracted great interest throughout the offseason from a number of franchises, but a deal is now over the line for his transfer to the Call of Duty League’s latest inductee, Boston Breach, with his contract to be signed imminently.

It’s unclear where Boston plan to slot Beans into their team. As an AR player, he’ll be competing for a spot with Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni as well as rumored new teammate Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley, though that move hasn’t been confirmed yet.

It’s possible he’s signed on as a substitute and could be fighting hard for that spot given the alleged uncertainty around Methodz’s future in Boston, having originally been signed to the two-week game launch extension for Modern Warfare 2.

Should this turn out to be true, the Boston Breach roster will feature Beans, Methodz, and Owakening, with the SMG duo of Reece ‘Vivid’ Drost and Dylan ‘Nero’ Koch looking set to complete the team.

You can keep up with all of the CDL roster changes in our 2023 rostermania hub.