Sources: Activision eye up London for World Series of Warzone Global finals

According to Dexerto sources, Activision are seriously considering London as a location for the World Series of Warzone LAN finals.

Call of Duty League fans have long clamored for another event in London, with the previous one held in February 2020 and showcasing the excitement that a UK audience can bring to the game.

Now, it appears that another COD esports event could be coming to London — though not how anybody had imagined it.

Instead of the 12 Call of Duty League franchises flying across the Atlantic to duke it out on the big stage, the finest Warzone 2 players in the world look set to be making the trip, for the LAN finals of the World Series of Warzone which is slated to take place in September.

Article continues after ad

WSOW London event possible

The WSOW Global Final will include a $600,000 prize pool between the trios tournament and the Solo YOLO, which is worth $100,000 for the winner once again, the same as it has in previous years.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Teams can earn a spot at the Global Final through top performances at the Stage 2 finals in their region, or via the Last Chance Qualifiers in July.

One possible venue for this event, were it to take place in London, would be the Copper Box Arena, which hosted a Call of Duty League event in 2020 and a Call of Duty World League event in 2019.

Article continues after ad

This has also played host to the Apex Legends Global Series Playoffs throughout 2023, which have been run by Esports Engine — the same tournament organizer behind the CDL LAN events.

At the time of writing, we can’t yet confirm that this is set in stone, so don’t start booking your flights yet. However, with a Warzone event in London, this could open the possibility of the Call of Duty League heading there again in the future, too.