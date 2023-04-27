Slept-on Warzone 2 AR actually dominates as an SMG in Season 3

If you’re looking for something a little different in Warzone 2, there’s an underused assault rifle that actually beats out some of the meta SMGs in the game and can be used in a similar manner.

Across both Warzone and Warzone 2, there have been a few examples of weapons operating slightly differently from the weapon class they’re actually classified under.

This has been evident when some assault rifles lack the power to compete over long-range and are better suited to being an SMG and, on the flip side, we’ve seen SMGs dominate across long-range because the TTK at close-quarters isn’t all that solid.

In Warzone 2, this has popped up again with the X13 Auto pistol actually beating out some SMGs in gunfights. Though, it’s not alone in that sense.

Best Kastov-74U loadout in Warzone 2 for sniper support

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal highlighted the Kastov-74U – the AK-74U – in his April 26 video, noting that the AR is actually better used like an SMG because of its short-range power.

“Its great for close to mid-range, this really isn’t a long-range weapon whatsoever, so it is perfect for that sniper support niche,” the YouTuber said, noting it “fries” up close and beats out some SMGs.

His setup does differ from the more popular 74U build with the BR209 Barrel, FSS OLE-V Laser, and Markeev R7 Stock all being used instead of more popular attachments.

Barrel : BR209 Barrel

: BR209 Barrel Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine : 45-round mag

: 45-round mag Stock : Markeev R7 Stock

: Markeev R7 Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

What is also interesting about the 74U is the fact that its power doesn’t match its popularity. The AR clocks in as the 28th most-used weapon according to WZRanked’s stats.

That could see a boost, but it’s unlikely to crack the meta anytime soon given some other SMGs out there. But, it’s at least worth trying.