Slept-on Vanguard SMG kills faster than Warzone Season 4’s most meta weapons

Joe Craven . 22 minutes ago

Warzone guru WhosImmortal has claimed the Sten SMG, one of Vanguard’s most underused weapons, can actually rival the very best weapons in the battle royale in terms of time-to-kill (TTK) despite its mediocre pick-rate.

Regardless of the season, one of the best ways to judge whether the weapon you’re using in Warzone is meta is to compare it to the most used guns in the game.

Naturally, the weapons with the highest pick rates are the strongest, with players using them to maximize their chances of winning matches.

Occasionally, though, the player base can overlook powerful weapons on the basis of their pick rates. Now, with Vanguard weapons still dominating Season 4 despite recent patches, that appears to be the case with one particular WWII submachine gun.

WhosImmortal outlines “best TTK” Sten for Warzone Season 4

In his July 16 YouTube video, Warzone expert WhosImmortal revealed that the Sten SMG – a Vanguard weapon with a pick-rate of just 0.4% – can actually challenge the strongest guns in the game.

“There is one gun in particular though that is getting slept on a lot,” he said. “It has actually, very quietly and very subtly, jumped up into a very competitive stance… It is right up there with some of the top SMGs in the game.”

Outlining his chosen build for the Sten, Immortal showed that it can actually compete with the H4 Blixen, the Vanguard SMG that has ruled the roost since being added in Season 3. The full loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Parra

Gawain Parra Perk: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Quick Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Mags

9mm 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

Once you’ve got the Sten equipped as your primary, all you’ll need is a strong longer range weapon to complement the underrated Vanguard SMG.

For that, your choice should depend on how confident you are. More experienced players can probably drop in with a sniper (like the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle), but players who are less confident with a sniper will be better off using a low-recoil AR (like the ever-trusty Kilo 141).

With this Sten in your primary slot, though, you’ll be more than equipped for any close-range combat.