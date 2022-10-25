Slept-on Cold War LMG is actually one of Warzone’s deadliest weapons

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Looking to run something different in the final days of Warzone? Well, there’s a slept-on LMG from Black Ops Cold War that is doing some serious damage.

It’s not long now before the book is closed on Warzone and players move on to Warzone 2 and everything that the updated battle royale has to offer.

As a result, plenty of players have been saying farewell to the Call of Duty battle royale in different ways. Some have been trying to get wins with every gun in the game, others have gone full pacifist, while others have just gone back to their roots with Modern Warfare weapons.

If you’re a completionist and want to record wins with everything, you’re going to have to dip back into the Cold War weapon pool. Sure, they’re not all deadly weapons, but there is one that is standing tall at the minute – the RPD.

RPD LMG is dominating Call of Duty Warzone’s final days

That’s right, the classic Call of Duty LMG has been getting some love in Season 5 Reloaded, and has actually been producing decent results for players.

As per WZRanked stats, the RPD only has a 0.23 pick rate, which is way outside of the current meta numbers. However, it boasts solid win and kill death ratios with 1.16 and 3.18, respectively.

Those ratios put the RPD just outside the top 10, which is pretty much dominated by Vanguard weapons, but they go to show that high-level players are finding success with the LMG.

Treyarch/Activision Due to the RPD’s size, it does hinder a player’s mobility, but it dominates.

What’s interesting to note is that the loadout remains pretty much the same for both, but there is one slight tweak that makes them different. The higher win rate comes with using the Serpent Wrap, while the higher K/D build uses the 120-round mags.

Given that the RPD was once one of the best guns in Warzone, you may already have everything you need unlocked. So, if you do, give it a run and you just might grab some final wins.