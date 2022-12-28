Slept-on AR with lethal TTK is “force to be reckoned with” in Modern Warfare 2

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Modern Warfare 2 expert WhosImmortal has showcased an underrated AR that’s perfect for “aggressive” players thanks to its low recoil, lethal TTK, and solid mobility.

When it comes to the typical run-and-gun playstyle that thrives in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, the majority of players opt to use a meta SMG.

While ARs are still incredibly effective, they offer significantly less mobility and are better suited to longer-range gunfights.

Despite this, there is one AR that stands out from the crowd and is built for close-quarter skirmishes, making it ideal for anyone looking to rack up countless kills.

Luckily, WhosImmortal has identified this underused AR and while it hasn’t been in the arsenal for very long, it has the potential to have a huge impact on the meta.

Activison The Chimera is built for medium-range skirmishes.

Best Chimera loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Attachments

Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Added in the Season 1 Reloaded patch, the Chimera or Honey Badger is a “forced to be reckoned with” in Modern Warfare 2 according to WhosImmortal.

The pint-sized AR has “low recoil” and a deadly TTK to match, making it the perfect gun for competitors who enjoy the “run-and-gun” playstyle.

If you’re looking for a “reliable” and “consistent” build for the Chimera then check out the loadout above, as it pushes the gun’s mobility to its limits, while also maintaining its strong damage output.

It’s worth noting that the Chimera comes with a built-in suppressor, so there’s no need to run a barrel on the weapon.

Topic starts at 0:30

Although running this without a second primary is certainly viable, we do recommend utilizing Overkill so you can equip a longer-range AR.

Both the TAQ-56 and M4 are solid options, but you can also use a sniper if you prefer to pick off enemies from afar in multiplayer.

So, give this setup a try in one of your matches, and who knows, it could be the loadout that skyrockets your win rate and KD.