Slacked IS OUT! CDL RosterMania Begins! - Dexerto

With Florida Mutineers not wasting much time in replacing Slacked following the Call of Duty League’s Stage 2 Major, Reverse Sweep experts Pacman and Enable break down which other teams might follow suit as the Rostermania carousel continues to spin.

After early exits at the Stage 2 Major, both the Florida Mutineers and Paris Legion made roster changes going into Stage 3, and now the waiting game begins to see who else will be joining them.

Enable and Pacman identified LA Guerrillas as one of the teams who could mix things up. Regardless of what happens, expect this period of Rostermania to be a wild one!