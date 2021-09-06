Six-month-old baby’s insane Warzone snipe goes viral on TikTok

No one likes being on the receiving end of a snipe in Warzone, but how do you imagine they would feel if they knew they died to a six-month-old baby who could barely hold a controller?

Warzone has become one of the most popular battle royales of all time, and while Fortnite may be better suited to most six-month-olds, one showed there may be a COD prodigy in the making.

Streamer and content creator THE_DENT1ST posted a TikTok video of a child in a makeshift high chair with a headset on his head and a controller in his hands playing some Warzone.

While the idea of such a young kid playing Warzone is already quite amusing, the kill is what made the video so incredible.

As he jumped off a building, the kid unleashed a crossbow shot that traveled across the map resulting in a far off frag that earned the praise of THE_DENT1ST.

“My baby just hit that!” he cried in glee, rushing towards the kid. “Good job, Sam.”

It’s not clear how exactly the child did so well or if it was just luck. Perhaps high chairs provide superior ergonomic advantages than state-of-the-art gaming chairs for some unknown reason. Whatever the case, the clip spread.

Since being uploaded in August, the video has been liked over 20,000 times and reemerged recently when Barstool Sports tweeted the clip, mentioning that the kid was six months old.

“Faze Clan, when you signing him?” THE_DENT1ST asked, tagging the esports organization.

Who knows what the future holds for the kid, but if he can keep it up, we might see him compete in the 2040 CDL season. Mark your calendars now, folks!