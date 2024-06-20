Six classic Treyarch maps that need to be remastered in Black Ops 6

Treyarch have developed some of the greatest maps in Call of Duty history, with the Black Ops series being home to all kinds of incredible memories over the years. While Black Ops 6 promises 16 new original maps, there are some classics that should be remastered too to give players that taste of nostalgia they love.

There will be no shocked faces when the likes of Nuketown, Raid, Standoff, or Firing Range get announced to arrive in Black Ops 6, as these maps regularly get added back into Black Ops games, but there have been some gems that haven’t been remastered that deserve to be.

Be it classics from the original Black Ops game or even some underrated picks from the likes of BO3 or BO4, here are six maps that need to be remastered in Black Ops 6.

Meltdown (Black Ops 2)

Activision Meltdown was home to some iconic moments in Black Ops 2.

Meltdown is perhaps one of the most underrated Call of Duty maps of all time, perhaps because it was on Black Ops 2, surrounded by some of the best maps in both CoD and FPS history as a whole.

It was hard for Meltdown to shine alongside Raid, Standoff, Slums, and so many others, but it would definitely stand out more these days. That is unless Treyarch manages to pull off some seriously impressive work for Black Ops 6’s originals.

Fringe (Black Ops 3)

Activision Fringe could work really well in a boots on the ground game.

Black Ops 3 is often regarded as the greatest jetpack game COD has had, and Fringe was arguably the best map that game had to offer. It had a clear, defined, 3-lane system, but with enough nuance to thrive and feel different every time you played it. Engagements took place in a well-crafted, compact area, which allowed for fast-flowing, fun gameplay.

There would likely have to be some tweaks. For example, at the back of the barn and down train side, to better accommodate a boots-on-the-ground game, with the map originally designed with advanced movement in mind. Even so, Fringe’s inclusion as a remastered map would be great for fans who miss those jetpack maps.

Hacienda (Black Ops 4)

Activision Hacienda is an often forgotten, but undoubtedly great map.

Black Ops 4 is often overlooked by COD fans and, for many, represents somewhat of a lull in the franchise. It came between the divisive jetpack years and the huge explosion that was MW2019 and Warzone, so it often gets overlooked when fans talk about their favorite games.

However, Hacienda was one of the best maps in Black Ops 4 and was great for pretty much any mode. With gameplay focused around the sides of the centre courtyard area, it’s easy to cross the map, take interesting routes, and get good positions over your opponents.

Launch (Black Ops 1)

Activision Launch was one of the standout maps in Black Ops 1.

Throwing it all the way back to 2010, Black Ops 1 is where the best Call of Duty series started and gave us some classics, including maps like Nuketown and Firing Range.

Picking an entry to be remasted wasn’t easy, but Launch is an underrated option that deserves to make its return. This map was never short of fun moments, it was easy to run streaks on and offered great fun in public matches. It catered to pretty much every playstyle, so anyone and everyone could have a good time.

Cargo (Black Ops 2)

Activision Cargo was extremely popular during Black Ops 2, and yet it has never been remastered.

This article could easily be filled with six plus Black Ops 2 maps, but in the interest of keeping things varied, the one we would like to see brought in alongside Meltdown is Cargo.

The fights that took place in and around the center of the map were addictive, and if you worked the edges of Cargo properly, you could win just about every match and rack up some serious killstreaks along the way. Plus, it would be very interesting to see maps like Cargo with the new omnimovement system, with the map’s high-ground providing the perfect testing zone for enhanced movement.

Evac (Black Ops 3)

Activision Evac has some really fun routes that could work brilliantly in a fast-paced modern COD.

Evac is another Black Ops 3 map that deserves to be remasted, though admittedly one that would require some tweaking to better fit a boots-on-the-ground game. However, Evac could really do the job for a game like Black Ops 6, with it being a great map of its time.

While the map excelled with modes like Uplink, which was incredibly fun, much of it is rooted to the ground and flows nicely without jetpacks, so modes like Hardpoint and Domination would still be great fun here.

Obviously, this list isn’t extensive by any stretch. Other iconic Treyarch maps such as Hanoi, Plaza, Carrier, Arsenal, Breach, and more all carry special memories for long-time COD players and Black Ops fans.

That said, these six offer decent variety and are all great for different game modes and playstyles, meaning they could appease the biggest section of the player base possible without leaving many disappointed.