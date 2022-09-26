Simple Modern Warfare 2 movement trick breaks game with unlimited Tactical Sprint

Tactical Sprint is designed to run out after a brief stretch in Call of Duty. However a new game-changing movement trick is giving players unlimited stamina in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta.

When it comes to moving from one point to another in Call of Duty, Tactical Sprint is the quickest method on-foot. Crouching, walking, and regular sprinting are all slower than this more intense option.

As a result, Tactical Sprint comes with a limited window. For just a few short seconds can you enjoy this faster run. The only way in which to influence its duration is by manually selecting the Double Time Perk to, you guessed it, double its length. That comes with the obvious sacrifice of another crucial Base Perk.

While that’s how most CoD titles have functioned in recent years, things have now changed in Modern Warfare 2. Without the need for Double Time, players have uncovered a game-breaking movement trick in the Beta to provide infinite Tactical Sprint with relative ease.

As exemplified by Atlanta FaZe head coach Crowder, just a simple bunny hop is all that’s needed to reset your Tactical Sprint. By repeating this quick and easy jump trick, you can sprint at full speed for as long as you like.

Typically it takes a few seconds for Tactical Sprint to come off cooldown after its use. Through this seamless movement though, you can bypass the delay altogether and continue blitzing through the map.

Not only is this helpful getting out of spawn and back into the fight quicker than ever, but it can also help out-position your enemies. In the blink of an eye you can bounce around opposing targets, quite literally sprinting circles around them.

For the time being, Infinity Ward is yet to address the movement tech in the second week of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta. While developers have been quick to implement certain changes, other community feedback has been left ignored. It’s unclear where this particular issue may fall.

We could see the bunny hop trick altered when the full game arrives on October 28, or it could still be in effect for a while yet.

Furthermore, given both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share engines, this exploit might even work in the upcoming Battle Royale sequel. We’ll just have to wait and see.