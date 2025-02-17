Simple change makes meta Black Ops 6 AR “overpowered” and unbeatable in Warzone

One of Black Ops 6’s assault rifles is actually “overpowered” and better than the XM4 in Warzone. So, get your loadouts changed up.

The meta in Warzone is, typically, a bit stale but things have been changing in Black Ops 6 with the Season 2 update. A number of weapons from the new game were lifted up with the last round of weapon balancing, knocking off a few of their Modern Warfare 3 counterparts.

As it stands, the XM4 is still the go-to for most players, but there are other assault rifles from Black Ops 6 that are viable. That includes the AMES 85, AK-47, and AS Val.

However, there is another – the Model L. It has been solidifying its place as a solid AR in the meta recently, but it actually might be better than the XM4 now. That’s thanks to a simple tweak – the Gunfighter wildcard.

Best Model L Warzone loadout in Season 2

Warzone guru WhosImmortal highlighted the AR in his February 15 video, noting that it has become one of his favorite choices in Season 2 thanks to its power and accuracy.

“This thing with five attachments? Great, great choice. With eight attachments it is maybe the best rifle in the game. There is certainly a conversation to be had there,” he said.

“You focus on the range, control, the velocity, everything all in one and this thing is going to melt at all ranges and be extremely competitive with its TTK.”

Optic: Willis 3x

Muzzle: Suppressor

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag II

Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Stock: Balanced Stock

Fire Mod: Recoil Springs

Some of the attachments are preference-based, however. You don’t have to use the Willis 3x scope if you prefer something else. The rest, though, will maximize the Model L’s control and velocity, giving you a contender for the best weapon in the game.

As per WZRanked, it sits as the 21st most popular gun right now. Yet, it is the go-to for many players like WhosImmortal. With its Grau 5.56 vibes shining through, everyone should adopt it before long.