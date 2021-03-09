Simp reveals "no recoil" LC10 loadout to dominate in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

With Black Ops Cold War Season 2 now in full swing, Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr of Altanta FaZe, the best Call of Duty League team today, has revealed his powerful LC10 loadout to dominate online.

When it comes to competitive CoD, Simp is currently leading the charge alongside his teammates at FaZe. Having just won the first CDL Major of the year, he’s part of the most successful Black Ops Cold War lineup thus far.

A mere 24 hours out from his championship win and the 20-year-old superstar has revealed an SMG loadout he uses to shred through online lobbies. While it’s not a class he uses in professional matches, it’s his go-to for public matches.

The LC10 is a new addition in the Season 2 Battle Pass of BOCW. If you’re trying to get the most out of it, look no further than this elite setup from one of the world’s fiercest competitors.

Simp’s LC10 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Attachments

Optic: –

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 14.5 Ranger

Body: –

Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

Magazine: –

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary – Diamatti

Perks

Perk 1: Tactical Mask + Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Scavenger + Assassin

Perk 3: Ninja + Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Wildcard – Perk Greed

With this particular loadout, it’s all about prioritizing speed. While accuracy is still important, the LC10 is a solid pick “because of its fire rate,” according to Simp. Therefore, you’ll need the right attachments for the job.

The 14.5 Ranger comes in handy to boost your lethality on the map. “Bullet velocity is one of the more important things to have higher on a gun,” he explained. “If you’re trying to kill people faster… that’s always my go-to.”

Meanwhile, Simp chooses the Raider Stock in order to buff movement speed. It does come at the cost of some horizontal recoil, though the “pros heavily outweigh the cons,” Simp assured.

With those attachments unlocked, you’ll be able to reach the full potential of the LC10. It’ll take a while to grind through the weapon levels, though it’s worth the effort as “the gun is just too good to not be using right now,” Simp added.

As the seventh SMG in BOCW, the LC10 certainly stands out from the pack. Simp went on a tear throughout the video, racking up multiple killstreaks across Express. “Personally, it’s one of the more fun SMGs to use,” he said while wiping out enemies in the lobby.

You could be well on your way to topping the scoreboards using this particular loadout. Be sure to check out some other options though, if you’re looking to build around a different playstyle.