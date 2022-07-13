Simp explains why he thinks Subliners should’ve dropped Crimsix over Clayster

Jacob Hale . 22 minutes ago

Atlanta FaZe’s SMG star Simp has claimed that New York Subliners would have been better off if they removed Crimsix from the starting roster instead of Clayster.

The Subliners failed to live up to their lofty expectations at the start of the 2022 Vanguard CDL season, with the duo of Crimsix and Clayster reunited once again and expected to do some serious damage alongside young guns Neptune and HyDra.

Things didn’t quite pan out and a number of roster changes followed, with the most notable being the removal of Clayster from the starting lineup, keeping Crimsix as the veteran AR to help guide them to victory.

While it was a slow burner, the Subliners throughout Major 4 qualifiers were a force to be reckoned with, and are aiming for a big showing at their LAN Major, needing a top 3 placement for a chance at qualifying for Champs.

While Crimsix hasn’t statistically been a dominant force on the map, many fans argue that his experience and leadership are paramount to Subliners’ success — but Simp believes he wasn’t the right pick to help the team move forward.

In a video uploaded to the Atlanta FaZe YouTube channel, teammate Arcitys asked who he thinks should’ve been dropped, and Simp explained honestly why he thought Crim should’ve been gone.

“I’m a Clay kind of guy,” he said. “I’m one of the few out there who I think Clay is one of the goatiest. Respectfully, Crim is dog at this game. Clay was moving fast, he was moving fast with Neppy [Neptune], and now they’re not, so I think Clay should’ve stayed.”

While he made the comments about Crim in jest, Simp may lean more heavily towards Clayster due to their time playing together, and the relationship they formed winning a world championship in Black Ops 4 after Clay brought him into the Pro League for the first time as an exciting, young rookie.

Most will have Crimsix ahead of Clayster in the GOAT discussion, but for Simp, there’s no question over who should have stayed on the Subliners team.