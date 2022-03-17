Shotzzy Reveals real reason behind OpTic revival

OpTic Texas Call of Duty League pro Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro is one of the younger talents in the scene but has seen immense success. Now, he’s looking back at how the team was able to win Major 1, despite starting 0-2 in the qualifiers.

The beginning of the CDL season was not kind to Optic. The team lost back-t0-back game 5s and the community began to question the roster. However, Shotzzy and the rest of the crew didn’t let the hate get to them.

We sat down with Shotzzy as he talked about OpTic’s bounce back to take the Major 1 championship and looked ahead at what’s to come for the rest of the CDL season.

