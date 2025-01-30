Secret Warzone buff makes MW3 & MW2 SMGs dominant again

MW2 and MW3 SMGs can finally go toe-to-toe again with BO6 SMGs thanks to a secret quality-of-life change in Season 2.

Raven Software made several significant weapon balancing changes in Season 2. This includes improving reload speeds for most weapons, weapon swap speed, and reducing the penalty for firing after jumping.

In addition, the update also nerfed the XM4, Jackal PDW, GPR 91, and other meta weapons. In saying that, players argued that the changes didn’t do enough because the XM4 remained as the best long-range meta option, and the PPSh-41 SMG didn’t make the impact players expected in short-range gunfights.

As a result, the devs promised massive changes in a future update, but while waiting for a PPSh-41 buff, players should give SMGs from previous CoD titles another chance.

Slide to fire buff makes MW2 & MW3 SMGs shred in Warzone

Warzone content creator Zyro revealed that they buffed slide-to-fire speeds on SMGs from previous games, which means weapons like the Superi 46 are back and better than ever.

MW2 and MW3 didn’t have movement mechanics that allowed you to shoot while sliding as BO6 does, making transferring over weapons in Warzone difficult.

As a result, SMGs from previous games didn’t have appropriately tuned slide-to-fire speeds like the BO6 SMGs. And this was a massive issue because sliding around your enemy is an enormous component of close-range gunfights.

Thankfully, this update resolves that issue. Raven Software did not specially mention the change in the official patch notes, but Zyro noticed a difference.

With this change, Warzone’s close-range meta will undoubtedly see new contenders emerge. The Static-HV, Striker, and Superi 46 were already popular weapons, and this update only cements that.

It’s difficult to tell how much of a difference the weapon balancing change made without official stats, but it’s worth giving these weapons another go. For more on CoD, check out the best AR loadouts in BO6 Season 2.