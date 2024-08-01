Secret Warzone buff makes Mountaineer a must-use perk in Season 5

After receiving an unannounced buff in Season 5, some believe Moutaineer turned into arguably one of the best perks in Warzone.

As far as perks are concerned, most Warzone players use a combination of Irridated, Double Time, and Sleight of Hand for their first two slots. However, Mountaineer recently entered the conversation.

In December 2023, JGOD already saw potential in the newly added perk, and that case only strengthened.

Mountaineer doubles the height requirement before fall damage becomes lethal. The lethal number is 13 meters, but with Mountaineer, it nearly doubles to around 26 meters before becoming fatal.

Article continues after ad

IceManIsaac discovered that after the Season 5 update, Mountaineer prevents death from 34 meters, up from 26, making jumping off previously unimaginable heights possible. In addition, general fall damage also got nerfed, as players can survive a 16-meter jump when it was previously 13.

The ability to safely fall from high heights when escaping a gunfight or sneaking behind an enemy makes Mountaineer one of the best perks in Warzone Season 5.

Article continues after ad

For the other perk slot to pair with Mountaineer, it makes the most sense to use Double Time to get increased tactical sprint duration and reduced refresh time or Sleight of Hand if you want improved reload times for a slow weapon.

Article continues after ad

If players want to know how far a drop is, individuals can place a ping on PlayStation and Xbox by holding up the D-pad while aiming the weapon at the ground. On PC, it’s the middle mouse button or the Alt key.

The ping feature gives you an exact meter distance from the height of your jump. It will be hard to use in the heat of battle, but players should use it when they can to avoid unnecessary deaths.

Article continues after ad

With perks all sorted, you still need to know which weapons to use. So check out our guide on the best loadouts in Warzone Season 5.