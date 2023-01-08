Secret Warzone 2 PC audio setting is so strong it “feels like cheating”

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Warzone content creator Metaphor has revealed a simple audio tweak that gives Warzone 2 players the most precise audio cues to pinpoint the locations of enemy players on PC.

Locating enemies through footsteps and other audio cues has been standard in FPS games for a while now.

Warzone 2 is no exception. The battle royale in Al Mazrah rewards those who use every bit of information about enemy players’ movement they can get their hands on. Audio cues of them moving, looting and interacting with the environment are therefore of the utmost importance.

We have already compiled a list of in-game audio settings for Warzone 2 that will offer you an edge over your enemies.

But, in a January 6 video, Metaphor revealed how to tweak your PC’s audio settings to maximize the number of audible cues that enemies give off. In turn, you’ll be able to pinpoint and eliminate them far easier.

Warzone 2 audio settings so strong they “feel like cheating”

“There’s a new audio setting discovered that makes your audio sound absolutely insane,” he said. “This is gonna alert you when people are in the area no matter what.”

Here’s how to turn on this secret audio setting for Warzone 2 on PC:

Right-click the speaker icon on your taskbar and go to “Sounds”. In the “Playback” tab find the device with a green tick mark (Your default device). Right-click that device and go to “Properties”. Select the “Enhancements” tab. Make sure the “Loudness Equalization” setting is turned on. Click “Ok” to confirm the settings. Head into Al Mazrah with the enhanced audio. To turn this setting back off simply follow the steps and deselect the “Loudness Equalization”.

These settings will help you pinpoint the exact direction or location of opposing players.

Metaphor did underline that this audio setting has some problems with elevation, so it can sometimes seem like enemies are above or below you when they are on the same floor.

All you need to do now is to play with a headset and focus on audio cues of footsteps, breaking windows, and opening chests. Good luck!