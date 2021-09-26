Secret Kar98k feature makes it Warzone’s strongest sniper by far

Despite both weapons’ popularity in Verdansk, Warzone data suggests that there is a clear winner between the Kar98k and Swiss K31 – with one of the sniper rifles boasting an incredible aim assist advantage.

There are an array of long-range weapons on offer in Warzone, with sniper and marksman rifles from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War on offer. However, there’s little to no sign of guns like the Tundra, Pellington, and AX-50, with two bolt action weapons dominating the landscape.

They are the Kar98k from Modern Warfare, and BOCW’s Swiss K31. Both weapons boast decent handling, damage, and speed and are by far the two most popular snipers in the CoD battle royale.

However, a new video from Warzone content creator TrueGameData suggests there is only one winner, with one of the snipers boasting an incredible advantage.

The Kar98k’s origins in Modern Warfare may be the reason for its advantage, with some anecdotal reports claiming MW weapons have more aim assist than those from Cold War.

It’s not quite clear if that is the case but, when focussing solely on the Kar98k and the Swiss K31, the former has a “pretty massive” aim assist advantage according to the Warzone stats guru.

TGD explained that the Kar98k gets hipfire aim-assist (essentially aim assist while not ADS’ing) to roughly 35m, and normal ADS aim assist out to roughly 200m. The Swiss on the other hand gets no hipfire aim assist and “minimal” ADS aim assist.

While TGD argued that the Swiss’ performance is actually slightly better than the Kar98k’s, the significant aim-assist differences mean any controller players should default to the latter.

Players on mouse and keyboard should still opt for the Swiss, thanks to its slightly better damage and reload.

The differences, TGD said, are probably because of the Kar98k’s classification as a marksman rifle rather than a sniper.

Whatever the reasons though, there now seems to be only one winner (at least for controller players).