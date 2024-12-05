Secret Black Ops 6 & Warzone update makes holiday gift giving easy

Call of Duty and Warzone added a gifting feature to the store in Season 1 Reloaded, but it comes with a catch.

Season 1 Reloaded embraces the holiday season. Multiplayer adds two new limited-time modes and a snow-filled Christmas re-skin of Nuketown. For Zombies fans, Jingle Hells returns on December 17 with a festive makeover for Liberty Falls.

In Warzone, Holiday Rush and Slay Slide Resurgence are two new limited-timed modes coming to the battle royale. Meanwhile, players can unlock the new Maelstrom shotgun in the Merry Mayhem event.

And just in time for the holiday season, Black Ops 6 and Warzone added a new feature that should make getting Christmas gifts for your friends easier. Here is everything you need to know about sending gifts.

How to gift a bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to gift a bundle.

From the main Call of Duty menu, scroll over to the Store tab In the store, select My Bundles Choose which Bundle you want to Gift and press Square on PlayStation or X on Xbox From there, select which friend you want to send the bundle to

However, you must own a bundle already if you want to gift it, and items acquired through the Battle Pass are not eligible. Additionally, to add insult to injury, you still need to purchase that bundle again to send it to a friend. So this feature will be great for players who already own a bundle and want to buy a present.

However, for many, it’s unlikely they will want to make two purchases to send a gift. This all comes after Activision caught flack for releasing the Sirin 9mm in an operator bundle that cost around $25/£20, forcing players to pay if they wanted to use it early.