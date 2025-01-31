Second XM4 nerf finally clears path for different BO6 AR to take over Warzone

Since the Black Ops 6 iteration of Warzone launched at the start of Season 1, the XM4 has been the best AR – but Raven Software finally shook up that meta.

As part of the Season 2 update, the XM4’s damage range decreased. In addition, the 100 Round Magazine got an increased aim-down sight speed penalty added, and the Buffer Stock’s recoil benefits were reduced.

Despite those changes, the AR still reigned supreme and dominated long-range gunfights. So, in response, Raven Software doubled down and nerfed the weapon again. This time, the devs nerfed the AR’s damage values and the Buffer Stock again.

Both nerfs were finally enough to knock the XM4 off its throne, and there is one clear favorite to take over the crown.

All signs point toward the AK-74 dominating Warzone Season 2

Activision | Dexerto

Using data provided by TrueGameData, we compared the time-to-kill speeds for the AK-74, Cypher 091, XM4, Model L and Ames 85.

In gunfights up to around 58 meters away, the AK-74 boasts the best TTK at 736 milliseconds. The Cypher 091 doesn’t trail too far behind at 749 ms, but at 40 meters, that damage falls off a cliff.

Meanwhile, the XM4 ranks dead last among tested options at 825 ms, and the gap is significant compared to the AK-74.

TTK isn’t the only stat that determines how good a weapon is. Still, it is essential, because if your gun eliminates enemies faster than your opponents, it gives you some leeway to miss a few shots but still win a gunfight against a slower weapon.

This all comes after the AK-74 had its maximum, medium and minimum damage ranges extended in the Season 2 update. On top of that, the AR had it’s aim down sight and sprint to fire speeds improved to make it more versatile.

The AK-74 still suffers from a difficult-to-control recoil pattern, no matter how many attachments you put on it. But it’s hard to turn down a weapon that shreds through enemies this easily.

For more on Warzone, check out the best audio settings.