Seattle Surge’s Octane reveals his perfect Tundra BOCW League Play loadout - Dexerto

Samuel ‘Octane’ Larew is commonly regarded as one of the most accurate shots in Call of Duty, and now he’s revealed his ideal sniping loadout for Black Ops Cold War League Play.

League Play was introduced to the game on February 8 for competitive-minded players, using CDL rules, modes and maps to give players a taste of the real esport experience.

While Treyarch received a lot of flack for the implementation of League Play, which had multiple bugs and issues at launch, many competitive players are glad to see it finally arrive.

With that comes the added pressure of sorting out your loadouts. While the game provides several loadouts using XM4s, AK74us and Krig 6s, you might be wanting to change up some of the weapons or attachments.

Octane’s LW3 Tundra BOCW League Play loadout

One weapon that is highly desired yet missing from the default classes is a good sniping loadout.

There have been multiple complaints from pro and casual players alike that sniping in Black Ops Cold War is too easy, but regardless of where you stand on the debate, Octane’s sniper loadout will definitely make it easier to find picks in League Play.

The first thing to note is that Octane uses the Law Breaker wildcard so he can pair his sniper with an AK74u SMG. Here’s the attachments he uses for each weapon:

AK74u loadout

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Spetsnaz Compensator Barrel: 9.3” Extended

9.3” Extended Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Spetsnaz Speedgrip Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

GRU Elastic Wrap Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

LW3 Tundra loadout

Barrel: 26.5” Hammer Forged

26.5” Hammer Forged Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

SFOD Speedgrip Magazine: 7 Rnd

7 Rnd Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

Loadout at 1:36

With the Law Breaker wildcard, Octane also opts for Tactical Mask, Flak Jacket and Ninja as his perks, while carrying a flashbang and semtex. Of course, the main field upgrade you’ll want to carry is the Trophy System.

Overall, this is primarily targeted towards Search and Destroy lobbies, but with how powerful the snipers are in BOCW, can probably be brought into the respawn game modes too.

It might not make you as proficient as Octane is on the battlefield, but this loadout should help you cause some serious headaches in League Play.