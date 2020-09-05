Seattle Surge drop 6 players ahead of 4v4 CDL switch in 2021 season

The Seattle Surge, one of the Call of Duty League’s most disappointing 2020 teams, have dropped nearly their entire roster in anticipation of the CDL’s switch to 4v4 for the 2021 season.

Following one of numerous September 4 roster announcements, Sam ‘Octane’ Larew appears to be the only Surge player left on their roster, as the team has released Apathy, Slacked, Pandur, Proto, Enable, and TeddyRecKs.

This massive spree of player releases comes on the heels of the CDL announcing that the 2021 season will shift to a 4 vs. 4 format for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and that there will be no expansion teams, despite initial hopes that there could be.

Although this shift in format necessitated the loss of 12 starting spots around the league, teams like the Surge were already expected to experience massive roster upheaval. Seattle finished at 11th place in the regular season, with a 5-18 record and just a few more map wins than the 12th-place Los Angeles Guerrillas. Following that performance, it should be no surprise that the team wanted to shift into a different gear for 2021, but they at least seem enthusiastic about the move to 4 vs. 4.

Seattle Surge 2021 roster

Sam ‘Octane’ Larew

Seattle Surge September 4 releases

Casey ‘ Pandur ’ Romano

Nicholas ‘ Proto ’ Maldonado

Bryan ‘ Apathy ’ Zhelyazkov

Ian ‘ Enable ’ Wyatt

Josiah ‘ Slacked ’ Berry

Ted ‘TeddyRecKs’ Kim

Now, Seattle will look to do what many fans have been hoping they would and build around Octane, who has a strong history as one of the most talented main AR players in competitive Call of Duty. His 2020 season was marked by a variety of controversies in which he criticized the league and, given the Surge’s abysmal finish at CDL Champs, ended up losing more money to fines than he gained from prize pools.

I just saw that graphic for prize money earned for every team.



I paid more in fines than prize money earned LMFAOOOOOO — Surge Octane (@OctaneSam) August 30, 2020

SMG players are highly coveted among the competitive Call of Duty ranks, so it will be very interesting to find out who Seattle finds to revamp their roster with. At the moment, CDL Challengers standouts are being joined by a variety of newly released pros in the free-agent pool, so there should be a lot of options to pick and choose from.

While Seattle has yet to name any incoming additions, fans will be keeping their ears to the ground in anticipation of news. For all up-to-date roster movement, check out our CDL rostermania hub.