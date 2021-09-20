Seattle Surge announce CDL lineup for 2022 season featuring two rookies

The Call of Duty’s League Seattle Surge have officially revealed their 2022 CDL roster. After a week full of morse code teases, the team welcomes four new players that are looking to put the Surge on top.

After a rough online portion of the season, Seattle struggled to put on consistent results. However, when playing on LAN at Major 4 & 5 the roster made a lot of noise.

Led by Octane, Seattle went 5-2 on LAN, including a win over CDL Champions, Atlanta FaZe. Despite the promising signs, Surge management decided it was time to start fresh with four new faces for 2022.

Their roster was already rumored and Surge itself hinted at it with morse code clues but now they have officially welcomed their roster with fresh, new talent.

Seattle Surge roster for CDL 2022

With their official announcement coming on September 18, the new Surge roster has a lot to look forward to. The veterans, in Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi and Mackenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley will lead a young roster into the 2022 season.

While these two players have been in the CDL before, they bring in two that have not played in the franchised league. Former Atlanta FaZe Academy superstar Daunte ‘Sib’ Gray joins the squad. Sib has been one of NA’s top prospects and is finally going to get his chance to prove himself.

The other rookie welcomes Australia back to the CDL, Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari has been nothing short of spectacular in the APAC region.

Pred won nearly every event Renegades in Challengers and has been a sought-out talent for quite some time.

Here is the 2022 Seattle Surge roster: