Season 5 will be final Warzone & Vanguard season before MW2 launch￼

Activision has announced that Season 5 will be the finale of Warzone Pacific & Vanguard ahead of Modern Warfare 2’s October 28 release.

Vanguard brought some huge changes to Call of Duty, both in the core multiplayer gameplay and with its integration into battle royale hit Warzone.

It followed in a similar style to Modern Warfare 2019, with its use of doors and different movement mechanics, but Vanguard didn’t quite reach the same levels of popularity as the game that came two years prior.

This wasn’t helped by the fact that Vanguard hailed in the Warzone Pacific era, which saw Verdansk replaced by Caldera, which was far less appreciated by Call of Duty players, making the classic beloved map a thing of the past.

For that reason, there will be mixed reactions to the announcement that Season 5 will mark the end of Warzone Pacific and Vanguard.

While both games will still be available to play and receive regular updates to keep them fresh, eyes will now turn even more to the future, and the upcoming launches of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most highly anticipated CoD games in recent memory.

Modern Warfare 2 arrives in two months at the time of the announcement, on October 28, which is about the standard length of time for a Call of Duty season.

While Warzone 2’s launch date hasn’t been officially confirmed, a recent leak of internal documents suggested that it would be dropping on Wednesday, November 16, which means the season will last a little longer in Warzone as players and developers alike prepare for the highly-anticipated switch.

While news on the new Warzone sequel is still very much up in the air, players can look forward to the launch as it approaches. Season 5 launches on August 24, 2022.