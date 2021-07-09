Seany: The One Thing Holding Royal Ravens Back

London Royal Ravens haven’t had the best start to the Cold War Season and are currently sitting in the bottom four of the CDL table. But, what’s holding the team back, and what do they need to do to get back on form?

After a disappointing start to the season and no chance of playing at CoD Champs 2021, London Royal Ravens have got a lot of issues they need to iron out before they can compete with the top teams.

Dexerto’s Andrew Campion spoke to Royal Raven’s Sean ‘Seany’ O’Connor about visas, rumors, and why the team had such an unstable start to the CDL.

