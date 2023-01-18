Scump’s career in numbers: Prize earnings, titles won, stats over the years

On January 17, Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner announced that he was starting his retirement earlier than planned, hanging up the sticks with immediate effect. Here’s a summary, in numbers, of one of esports’ most successful careers.
Scump has long been nicknamed ‘The King’ by the Call of Duty community, and it’s not for no reason.
Not only is he one of the most individually talented players to ever grace CoD esports, but he also became a content phenomenon that brought a large number of fans into the competitive scene.
So, here’s exactly how Scump’s storied career played out before his emotional retirement.
How many championships did Scump win?
From his first win in 2011 to his final win in 2022, Scump won 30 championships throughout his Call of Duty career.
He won championships across 10 different titles, too, every year from Black Ops 1 up until Modern Warfare II (2022), besides World War 2 and Cold War.
This includes popular battle royale title Warzone, in which Scump won the 2021 Solo Yolo tournament in the World Series of Warzone, beating some of the game’s top competitors to the number 1 spot.
He also became a Call of Duty world champion for the first time in 2017, is a two-time X Games gold medalist, and appeared in 41 grand finals out of the 95 tournaments he played in. Here’s the full list of major tournaments that Scump won:
- MLG $25K Ladder Playoffs 2011
- MLG Dallas 2011
- MLG Anaheim 2011
- EGL 5 Blackpool 2012
- Frag Cup III 2012
- EGL 7 Blackpool 2012
- UMG Chicago 2012
- MLG X Games Invitational 2014
- UMG Orlando 2015
- MLG Pro League 2015 Season 1 Playoffs
- Call of Duty Championship 2015 North America Regional Final
- ESWC 2015
- Gfinity Spring Masters 2015
- UMG California 2015
- MLG Pro League 2015 Season 2 Playoffs
- UMG Washington DC 2015
- MLG Worlds Finals 2015
- NA CWL Pro Division 2016 Stage 1 Playoffs
- Crown Melbourne Invitational 2015
- ESWC 2016
- MLG Anaheim 2016
- MLG Orlando 2016
- CWL Paris 2017
- CWL Dallas 2017
- CWL Global Pro League 2017 Stage 2 Playoffs
- CWL Championship 2017
- CWL Vegas 2019
- CDL London 2020
- World Series of Warzone 2021 Solo YOLO
- CDL Major 1 2022
How much prize money did Scump win?
Scump ranks as one of the highest earners in Call of Duty history, amassing a total of $1,186,505.35 across his career.
The title he earned the most in was Infinite Warfare, where he and his OpTic dynasty team dominated, earning $261,250.00 across the season.
This doesn’t include any salary earnings which, for the final seasons of his career, have been heavily rumored to exceed $500,000 per year.
Scump career stats
While it’s hard to knuckle down precise stats for seasons throughout Scump’s career, with much of that data from the early years not readily available, Scump has consistently been a top performer, if not the top performer, in CoD esports.
He went eight years with just one negative Kill/Death ratio tournament, between MLG Dallas 2011 and WW2 Stage 2 Playoffs, a record that may never be beaten in the game.
He also had an average placing of 4.08 throughout his career, including a 1.20 in Modern Warfare 2 and a 1.71 in Advanced Warfare.
Finally, bowing out with a 3-2 victory in a league match over Boston Breach, Scump proved he’s not leaving with a whimper as he achieved a 1.22 KD in the series — the highest final series KD in Call of Duty history.
Needless to say, Scump goes down in the history books as one of the greatest Call of Duty players of all time, if not the very best.
He may not have the same number of tournament wins as Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, or world championships as James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks and Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow, but his legacy extends further than just that, making the GOAT debate an even more difficult one to decide.