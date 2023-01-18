Scump’s career in numbers: Prize earnings, titles won, stats over the years

On January 17, Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner announced that he was starting his retirement earlier than planned, hanging up the sticks with immediate effect. Here’s a summary, in numbers, of one of esports’ most successful careers.

Scump has long been nicknamed ‘The King’ by the Call of Duty community, and it’s not for no reason.

Not only is he one of the most individually talented players to ever grace CoD esports, but he also became a content phenomenon that brought a large number of fans into the competitive scene.

So, here’s exactly how Scump’s storied career played out before his emotional retirement.

How many championships did Scump win?

From his first win in 2011 to his final win in 2022, Scump won 30 championships throughout his Call of Duty career.

He won championships across 10 different titles, too, every year from Black Ops 1 up until Modern Warfare II (2022), besides World War 2 and Cold War.

This includes popular battle royale title Warzone, in which Scump won the 2021 Solo Yolo tournament in the World Series of Warzone, beating some of the game’s top competitors to the number 1 spot.

He also became a Call of Duty world champion for the first time in 2017, is a two-time X Games gold medalist, and appeared in 41 grand finals out of the 95 tournaments he played in. Here’s the full list of major tournaments that Scump won:

MLG $25K Ladder Playoffs 2011

MLG Dallas 2011

MLG Anaheim 2011

EGL 5 Blackpool 2012

Frag Cup III 2012

EGL 7 Blackpool 2012

UMG Chicago 2012

MLG X Games Invitational 2014

UMG Orlando 2015

MLG Pro League 2015 Season 1 Playoffs

Call of Duty Championship 2015 North America Regional Final

ESWC 2015

Gfinity Spring Masters 2015

UMG California 2015

MLG Pro League 2015 Season 2 Playoffs

UMG Washington DC 2015

MLG Worlds Finals 2015

NA CWL Pro Division 2016 Stage 1 Playoffs

Crown Melbourne Invitational 2015

ESWC 2016

MLG Anaheim 2016

MLG Orlando 2016

CWL Paris 2017

CWL Dallas 2017

CWL Global Pro League 2017 Stage 2 Playoffs

CWL Championship 2017

CWL Vegas 2019

CDL London 2020

World Series of Warzone 2021 Solo YOLO

CDL Major 1 2022

Call of Duty League Scump has seen incredible levels of success throughout his career.

How much prize money did Scump win?

Scump ranks as one of the highest earners in Call of Duty history, amassing a total of $1,186,505.35 across his career.

The title he earned the most in was Infinite Warfare, where he and his OpTic dynasty team dominated, earning $261,250.00 across the season.

This doesn’t include any salary earnings which, for the final seasons of his career, have been heavily rumored to exceed $500,000 per year.

Scump career stats

While it’s hard to knuckle down precise stats for seasons throughout Scump’s career, with much of that data from the early years not readily available, Scump has consistently been a top performer, if not the top performer, in CoD esports.

He went eight years with just one negative Kill/Death ratio tournament, between MLG Dallas 2011 and WW2 Stage 2 Playoffs, a record that may never be beaten in the game.

He also had an average placing of 4.08 throughout his career, including a 1.20 in Modern Warfare 2 and a 1.71 in Advanced Warfare.

Finally, bowing out with a 3-2 victory in a league match over Boston Breach, Scump proved he’s not leaving with a whimper as he achieved a 1.22 KD in the series — the highest final series KD in Call of Duty history.

Needless to say, Scump goes down in the history books as one of the greatest Call of Duty players of all time, if not the very best.

He may not have the same number of tournament wins as Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, or world championships as James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks and Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow, but his legacy extends further than just that, making the GOAT debate an even more difficult one to decide.