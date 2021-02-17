Logo
Scump explains what went wrong in OpTic’s CDL loss to FaZe

Published: 17/Feb/2021 5:43

by Brad Norton
Scump talking to the camera
YouTube: Scump

OpTic Chicago suffered a nail-biting 2-3 defeat at the hands of Atlanta FaZe to close out the first week of Call of Duty League action and now Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has outlined exactly what he thinks went wrong.

The opening week of the 2021 CDL season brought us the first epic clash between OpTic and FaZe. These two juggernauts are destined to go at it all year as both teams push to top the standings. With the first matchup now in the books, Scump has explained exactly what led to their first defeat of the year.

It was one of four games that went the distance throughout the first week, proving how close these teams are. Both Hardpoints came within 25 points and the lone Control map went all the way to a fifth round. However, it was the Search & Destroy that proved to be the biggest difference.

OpTic secured just a single round across two SnD’s. Despite this, Scump doesn’t believe they’re as “bad of a Search team as [they] showed.”

“We were just getting hard countered,” he said in a February 16 YouTube video breaking down the loss. “I don’t know what the hell happened to our SnD, [we] just didn’t have an answer for what they were doing.”

Early insight from the team revealed concerns around their SnD, though Scump assured it’s been a key area of focus lately. “We have been scrimming it, I promise. At least two to three times a week. We honestly don’t really lose it that much when we scrim it.”

While the team “had no pressure” when it came to SnD against FaZe, Scump believes his own performance was what held them back the most. “I was playing a little timid, not playing like I normally would,” he explained.

“I had a really bad map on Miami… I was at a loss for words after that map.”

Though even with his 0-6 scoreline on Miami matching the round count, the series shouldn’t have gone to a second SnD, according to Scump. “We should have closed on [Moscow Hardpoint].

“We were literally one kill away… if aBeZy doesn’t go huge, we just flat out win the map.” A mere five-point deficit cost OpTic the map and Scump firmly believes they could have closed it out if not for aBeZy’s insane clutch.

“Literally he won them that map, single-handedly. We should have just 3-1’d them right there.”

While they couldn’t close it out the first time around, Scump appears confident that the eventual rematch will be different. “For us to almost beat them when I wasn’t playing that great, I think that’s a great sign for our team.”

OpTic’s second week pits them against Toronto Ultra and the Los Angeles Guerrillas. Keep up to date with all the action using our dedicated hub.

Bizarre Warzone bug accidentally gives players wall hacks

Published: 17/Feb/2021 4:04 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 4:13

by Brad Norton
Warzone wall hacks
Activision

Cheating is one of the most controversial topics in Warzone, and now the game itself is handing out free wall hacks as a result of a head-scratching glitch.

There’s no downplaying the impact cheaters have had on Warzone. From aimbotters to wall hackers and everything in between, hackers have run rampant across Verdansk for many months.

Despite recent banwaves, hackers are still fairly prevalent throughout the game. While you might think you’ve encountered a cheater during a recent session, there’s actually a chance you bumped into a regular player that was gifted cheats instead.

Without any third-party software, Warzone players can shockingly see enemies through walls. Not due to hacks and not with any malicious intent, but due to a confusing bug pertaining to the Gulag.

Gulag Glitch gave me wallhacks on 1 guy from CODWarzone

Upon loading into the Gulag on February 16, nothing seemed out of the ordinary for Reddit user ‘chinitotuchman.’ The moment their round began, however, and they were instantly handed a win.

“As soon as I loaded into the fight (but before it started) it flashed Gulag victory and I redeployed,” they explained. Now back in Veransk, they could see their intended Gulag opponent across the map.

The enemy was outlined in red and clearly visible through walls. This led to an extremely easy kill as they peaked around a corner, no different from hackers who prey on clueless opposition. 

Given how cautious the enemy was, and that they returned fire almost immediately, it seems likely this bizarre Gulag bug worked both way. The two players spotted each other across the map and soon had their 1v1.

Comment from discussion Gulag Glitch gave me wallhacks on 1 guy.

There’s no telling why this strange bug occurred nor how it can be replicated. The Gulag closing instantly is a rare occurrence but that’s not to say it’s the only issue.

Warzone players recently loaded into the Gulag with their own powerful loadouts. Not only that, but others have been able to teleport in and out of the underground location.

The Gulag clearly isn’t perfect and this hack is just the latest in a long line of issues.