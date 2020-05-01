Scump vs Formal: Who is better?

Seth 'Scump' Abner and Matthew 'FormaL' Piper have formed the most memorable duo in the history of CoD, with T2P spearheading the OpTic Gaming dynasty that won the 2017 World Championship. Scump and FormaL first united in Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, when OpTic Gaming reshuffled its roster amid the disappointment of Ghosts. Three wildly successful years followed, including unparalleled dominance in Black Ops III and a World Championship in Infinite Warfare. However, the struggle of CoD: WWII proved too much to overcome for T2P. The OpTic Gaming dynasty roster fell apart, with Octane and Methodz replacing FormaL and Karma, respectively. News of an acrimonious split swirled and, despite Karma rejoining the Green Wall for Black Ops 4, FormaL was nowhere to be seen. Advertisement

After the franchised Call of Duty League was announced, word began to emerge that FormaL and Scump were set to reunite at H3CZ's new organization in Chicago. The rumors proved true, with T2P's reunification being confirmed amid significant fan excitement.

Both men have continued to impress in the inaugural CDL season, with Chicago sitting second in the overall standings. It's generally accepted that they haven't quite hit their maximum gear yet, but fans are excited to see what else is to come from CoD's most-loved duo.

Here, we take a look at their best moments from the past few years, all to try and decide who is the most talented member of T2P.