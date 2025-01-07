Scump urges Call of Duty to “separate” Warzone and multiplayer for one big reason

Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has urged the COD devs to “separate” Warzone and multiplayer at long last following some big issues.

With Warzone’s popularity, Call of Duty has had to put a massive focus on the battle royale in recent years. That has led to some long-time players believing that multiplayer has gone on the back burner.

Even though there have been some innovations – just look at omnimovement in Black Ops 6 – players have pointed to the quality of multiplayer maps, changes to long-time perks, and big in-game issues being overlooked as a reason for that belief.

Article continues after ad

Many have suggested that the multiplayer side of COD needs some new blood. However, others, like OpTic’s Seth ‘Scump’ Abner want the battle royale and multiplayer to be handled by two different dev teams.

Scump wants more effort in COD Multiplayer and Warzone

“Separate Warzone and multiplayer,” he said during OpTic’s Inner Circle podcast with the dynasty team and Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag.

Article continues after ad

“Since that has been a thing, Call of Duty has just gone, not completely downhill because there have been moments were it’s been better but since they combined the two, I mean, you can’t put half effort into two things.

Article continues after ad

“You’ve got to fully commit and I think since Warzone has been integrated, it feels like, kind of like, the effort has been split.”

Timestamp of 39:00

Another issue that has cropped up with the blending of multiplayer and Warzone is that weapon balancing is different for each mode.

With seasonal updates, plenty of weapons go under the knife for changes but it can be confusing for some.

Scump isn’t the only prominent voice in the COD community that has been asking for change. FaZe Clan’s Swagg quizzed the devs on why they can’t bring the original Warzone back and it’s because of the switch in engines.

Article continues after ad