Scump says CoD retirement isn’t coming any time soon

Chicago Huntsmen star Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has revealed how long he believes he has left when it comes to competing in Call of Duty – noting that it might be longer than previously thought.

Scump is by and away far the most popular Call of Duty pro player around, and after years of dominating the scene in both content creation and competitive matches, there have been plenty of questions surrounding his future.

The 25-year-old commands a following that could easily see him step away from competitive CoD and dominant the streaming world, and he continues to play, fans have quizzed him on when he’s going to step away. Abner has, previously, spoken about the possibility of retirement but keeps on playing.

During his second appearance on Hector ‘HECZ’ Rodriguez’s Eavesdrop Podcast, the Chicago Huntsmen star once again fielded questions about his future, revealing that he is contracted to play through the next game. Though, he believes he should last a little longer than that.

“Realistically, I think, I don’t know.. my max would probably be like four years, my max like left,” Scump said, citing his role as an SMG player and needing to be quick on the trigger. “Yeah, I would say like four years maybe, it’s hard to tell, you can’t put a pin in it and be like this will be my final year,” he added.

Topic begins at 23:11

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-k8vc0UEIYE

The CoD World Champion noted that it will also depend on a few other factors – mainly the state of Call of Duty and whether or not another game comes along that really catches his eye.

“I would say like four years, maybe longer depending on how I’m doing at that point,” he continued. “I’ve always said, as long as I’m still playing at a level where I know I’m not costing my team, I would like to continue playing and I think that the last two years, I’m still playing at a level that is benefiting my team.”

Scump had previously said that he believed he only two or three years left, but, that appears to have changed – giving himself an extra year or so.

New faces have attempted to knock him off his perch as one of the most feared SMG players around, but it’ll take some serious going to match what the King has done up until this point in his career.