Scump reveals why latest fine has him "scared" to speak out against CoD

Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner explained why he's going to limit his public opinions on Modern Warfare, seeing how he’s avoiding another fine for speaking out against the game.

The longtime CoD vet sat down with Huntsmen CEO Hector ‘HECZ’ Rodriguez on the Eavesdrop Podcast and talked about the fine that Scump received. The fine came after a segment premiered in a May 12 video of the Huntsmen round table talk ranking the Call of Duty titles featuring the pro’s honest take on MW 2019.

“Trash, right in the trash,” Scump said in the org’s ‘God or Trash.’ “If Warzone didn’t come [in Modern Warfare 2019], one of the worst CoDs ever made. Warzone saved this game so unbelievably hard.”

Speaking out against Activision’s latest Call of Duty title, the streamer ran through all of the “counter-intuitive” mechanics that were implemented in the game.

It’s because of this that Scump isn’t playing around with the notion of having to cough up another invoice for expressing his thoughts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dz2SrD2oJ8

“I’m scared, I’m scared now,” Scump quipped. But because of his “penny-pinching” lifestyle, getting another punishment for speaking out against MW isn’t on his agenda. “They got me on a leash… I spoke honestly, and I’m not allowed to do that.”

Even when describing his feelings on the fine in relation to what was actually said, Scump had trepidation to vocalize what went down. HECZ reassured his player that he wouldn’t need to pay anything if something more were to materialize, but the damage from the first penalty was already done.

“We constantly [create content around MW] and sometimes it’s gonna, you know, lead back to an opinion about Call of Duty which is what we play everyday,” Scump explained. “And… well, I’m not gonna get [fined so] I’m stopping.”

The 24-year-old would be well equipped to handle a fine, but even a hypothetical $500 tax on his opinions isn’t something he wants hanging on his head.

The stringent nature of the league and how they handle opinions by those made in it is something Scump and HECZ can see changing in the future. But until then, the Huntsman star isn’t going to make a habit of toeing the line.