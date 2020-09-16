Scump reveals the main reason Arcitys left Huntsmen for FaZe

After some major Call of Duty League roster moves were announced on September 15, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has provided his thoughts on losing Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson to rival team Atlanta FaZe for the Cold War season.

Arcitys has been one of the standout players in recent Call of Duty seasons, and that continued in the Call of Duty League’s inaugural year.

For that reason, some people were surprised that Chicago Huntsmen were willing to let him go, despite having someone incredibly talented in Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell filling the vacant spot.

While fans are upset about losing Arcitys to a rival championship contender, Scump seems to be too, but doesn’t actually seem to believe it’s the wrong decision.

After a viewer of his stream asked how he feels about letting go of Arcitys, he was very honest, making it clear there’s no bad blood between him and the team.

The veteran CoD pro said: “You know what? If you love something, sometimes you’ve just got to let it go.”

That wasn’t all, though, as he went on to explain exactly why Arcitys wanted to leave. “We didn’t want to force him to stay on our roster,” Scump said. “He wanted to go and be a main AR. It happens. Everyone’s happy at the end of the day. Would’ve loved to have him, though. I love that guy.”

There was clearly a good rapport between Arcitys and his Huntsmen teammates, and it was clear there was no ill will when rumors started to circulate that they would be separating, especially now we know that the decision makes perfect sense for both sides.

In Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper, Chicago Huntsmen already have one of the world’s greatest main AR players, and Arcitys reuniting with his World Championship-winning squad on FaZe almost seems like a no-brainer, especially since he can play the role he wants.

Obviously, there’s no telling which team will come out better for this, but it definitely seems to have worked out for everyone.