Scump reveals Shotzzy planned to leave OpTic if he retired before Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has revealed that Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro was leaving OpTic Texas had the veteran SMG star retired in the Call of Duty: Vanguard season.

The OpTic Texas CDL roster has had quite a turbulent last few months, stemming all the way back to the midpoint of the Call of Duty: Vanguard season. A hand injury to Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal meant that they weren’t at full strength for quite some time, with Byron ‘Prolute’ Vera subbing in for a bit.

That turbulence only continued into the off-season, with OpTic planning, at one point, to drop iLLeY and Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell as a part of their rebuild. Though, that changed at the last minute, with the powerful squad deciding to stick together for another season.

There will be a need to rebuild next season, however, as Scump is finally calling time on his storied CoD career. The Modern Warfare 2 season will be his last, but Vanguard was almost that, and it would have seen OpTic lose Shotzzy as well.

Scump reveals Shotzzy was leaving OpTic if he retired from CDL

It was something Scump revealed during an update video on the early part of OpTic’s season, as he once again discussed his ‘last dance’ with Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez.

“He said he was potentially leaving, he had offers from other teams and he was like ‘if you retire, I leave,’” Scump said, lifting the lid on the off-season.

“I was like pleading with him because personally, I wasn’t very happy with my season last year and that’s one of the big reasons I wanted to retire, because I didn’t like Vanguard. I didn’t have a good season on Vanguard up to my standards. I didn’t have a horrible season but I didn’t have a good season, in my eyes, so I was really contemplating because of that and he was like ‘if you leave, I leave’ and I was like, well, s*it.”

Having Scump and Shotzzy’s spots free in the off-sesson would have likely triggered an even bigger rostermania period than we already saw, but that craziness will have to wait at least a year until Scump’s spot finally opens up.

The OpTic boys haven’t yet set the world alight in Modern Warfare 2, coming into the first Major event of the season with a 2-2 record. Though, they’ve plenty of time to turn things around.