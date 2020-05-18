Scump reveals main reason he prefers M4 over Grau in Warzone

The debate over whether the M4A1 or Grau Assault Rifles are better in Call of Duty: Warzone has raged on for weeks, but now Chicago Huntsmen’s star player Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has weighed in on the debate.

The two ARs are among the most popular weapons in Warzone, which has adopted a meta similar to, but not directly reflecting, that of the main Modern Warfare game.

The M4 is hugely popular in multiplayer but, following the launch of Warzone, the Grau has become a fan-favorite in Warzone — and players can’t decide which of the two is better, but now Scump has had his say.

While playing alongside NRG CEO, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez, 100 Thieves CEO, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and NRG streamer Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier, they were discussing the upsides of each weapon, with Nadeshot confessing that he had “retired the Grau” after once being a huge advocate of it.

They then discussed how they think the player’s input might be the most important factor when deciding which of the guns to use... Boiling it down to controller vs. mouse and keyboard.

When Symfuhny first revealed that he believes the M4 is better on controller, Scump – a controller player himself – agreed.

“The M4 is definitely better on controller, but the Grau, again, I think it’s more of a PC weapon,” he said. “Like, I use the M4 and it beams, but I use the Grau and sometimes I just don’t know what’s going to happen with it.”

Symfuhny adds that while he likes the M4 a lot, he just can’t see well with the sights at long-range, and perhaps prefers the Grau as a PC player himself.

Most people are pretty set on what their preference is between these two weapons, but with one of the best players to ever grace Call of Duty pledging allegiance to the M4, some players might be tempted to make the switch.

If you’re looking for some of the best Warzone loadouts you might want to check out our guide, which includes a great M4 class for those long-range engagements. Alternatively you can take a look at the “most overpowered” Grau class in Warzone and really find out which is best.