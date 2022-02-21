Scump reveals his Vanguard MP-40 loadout to dominate Ranked play

With Ranked Play coming out in Vanguard, many people have been scrambling to find the best class to use. Thankfully, Call of Duty League pro Seth ‘Scump’ Abner revealed his MP-40 loadout that dominates in the Ranked playlist.

Ranked play is fairly new to Call of Duty: Vanguard since it launched in Season 2. But it’s quickly become one of the most talked-about modes in the community.

With a proper ELO system in place, people are grinding to reach the Top 250 ladder and earn some of the rewards.

If you’ve been struggling in Ranked or simply looking to copy one of CoD’s greatest, then you will certainly want to check out this loadout that Scump is rocking for his MP-40.

Scump shows off MP-40 loadout for Vanguard Ranked

From his stream on February 21, Scump showed his viewers the MP-40 setup he is using right now. To make things easy for you, we have listed Scump’s exact loadout with the full attachments below.

Muzzle: No. 3 Rifle Break

No. 3 Rifle Break Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Krausnick 317MM 04B Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Quick

With CDL rules and Gentlemen Agreements (GA’s) being in play for ranked, you will notice that he isn’t using an Optic or Magazine attachment. He also uses the No. 3 Rifle Break which is different than the usual F8 Stabilizer (which has been GA’d).

Scump also rocks the typical set of perks, but we have listed them below for you to access easier.

Scump Perks and Equipment for Vanguard Ranked

Perk 1: Survival Training or Fortified

Survival Training or Fortified Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: No 69 Stun Grenade

No 69 Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

He uses Survival Training or Fortified based on the situation at hand. He pairs it up with Radar and Double Time for the best setup. This will be the common trio that you find amongst most pros with the exception of Search and Destroy. In that mode, players will use Ninja in their first perk slot.

So, next time you hopped into Ranked and make the push for the top of the ladder, definitely give this loadout a try and see if it’ll make the game feel easier.