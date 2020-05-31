Scump reveals his MP5 loadout for competitive Modern Warfare

CoD veteran and Chicago Huntsmen star Seth 'Scump' Abner has revealed his competitive MP5 loadout for Call of Duty League matches, following the roster's win at CDL Seattle.

This year's Modern Warfare offers unprecedented gun customization for a Call of Duty game. While previous CoD titles have stuck fairly close to a 'pick 10' system, the Gunsmith system offers players endless combinations of attachments.

This allows players to gear their guns towards different play-styles, but Seth 'Scump' Abner has revealed his competitive MP5 loadout that he is currently using in CDL matches and professional scrimmages.

First up, the barrel, muzzle, laser and optics are all left completely alone, in favor of attachments that focus on the bottom half of the weapon. This is a fairly common choice, as the MP5 does not have any barrels that massively improve range or decrease recoil.

One of the more surprising choices is the Operator Foregrip, which Scump picks over the Commando. The Operator Foregrip massively reduces recoil, at the expense of slowing handling and mobility.

He's also swapped out the gun's normal rounds for the 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags, alongside Sleight of Hand. This will up his damage, while enabling him to stay in the action for longer thanks to significantly quicker reloads.

Finally, the Stippled Grip Tape and FTAC Collapsible Stock will significantly reduce ADS time, crucial when playing aggressively in competitive CoD.

The other alternative is to use the Commando Foregrip instead of the Operator. Scump has now opted for the latter, but his teammate, Dylan 'Envoy' Hannon, still prefers the Commando.

It's fair to assume that this class is best for run-and-gun players, as a result of its focus on damage and speed. If you want to use the MP5 in Warzone, you're probably more suited to the integrated suppressor barrel and some optics, too.

Regardless, Scump's setup is one of the strongest possible variants for the MP5, suitable for all budding competitive players who are looking to prove themselves as future SMG stars.