Scump reveals his "best AR" AN-94 loadout for Warzone Season 5

Legendary Call of Duty pro Seth 'Scump' Abner has unveiled his preferred loadout class for Modern Warfare Season 5's new AN-94 assault rifle, which he's calling the "best AR" in Warzone.

Most longtime Call of Duty fans were excited to see the Black Ops series' iconic AN-94 assault rifle be added in Modern Warfare and Warzone for Season 5.

A deadly weapon in the right hands, the powerful AR can pack a punch at most distances, and when an iconic CoD figure like Scump is giving it such glowing endorsements, it's definitely worth trying out.

That said, in a game like Warzone, where there are dozens of attachments for each gun, the right combination can turn the AN from a strong option to the ultimate choice, as claimed by the Chicago Huntsmen star.

Scump's AN-94 loadout class for Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: AN-94 Factory X-438mm

AN-94 Factory X-438mm Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Casket Mags

Why the Holo sight?

In all honesty, Scump's AN-94 class is similar to what you'd probably find most high-level Warzone players using with the new rifle, except for one attachment - the Corp Combat Holo Sight.

The 2017 World Champion himself admitted that, at first glance, the choice may be unusual, considering that he and a lot of others like to use the VLK optic on longer-range weapons like ARs and LMGs.

"This is where it gets a little different, usually you see me using the VLK on a lot of my weapons," he said. "The VLK actually isn't good on it, from what I've found. This Holo sight is very, very good, for some reason. It's really weird, doesn't make sense, but you just have to trust me on this one."

According to Scump, you need to have the AN-94 leveled up all the way to Level 66 in order to unlock all of these attachments. While that may sound like a daunting task, the good news is that Activision are hosting a huge XP-boost promo from August 7-10, which includes Double Weapon XP that you can take full advantage of in multiplayer.

Don't have MP? No problem, as there's also a free multiplayer access period that's going on from August 7-12, giving Warzone players who don't have the full game a chance to try out and upgrade the new guns at a much faster rate.