Scump reveals dominant Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane SMG loadout

Call of Duty and OpTic Gaming legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has revealed his FSS Hurricane loadout for Modern Warfare 2, with the SMG incredibly strong at close-ranges.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as has become the established formula in the popular FPS franchise, offers players a host of weapons and attachments to tailor their class to their play-style.

One gun that thrives at close ranges is the FSS Hurricane, an all round SMG with a large magazine, manageable recoil, and impressive damage.

While it doesn’t thrive up close like the Fennec or drop enemies quite as fast as the Kastov 74-U, its versatility and consistency make it a very solid option for players.

Now, fabled pro player Scump, known for his legendary use of CoD SMGs, has revealed his current build.

OpTic Scump reveals FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2

While streaming via Twitch, Scump shared his preferred build. It improves the mobility and speed of the Hurricane, as well as improving its damage and range.

The big drawback of Scump’s chosen attachments is the loss of recoil stability, especially as a result of the stock.

While the King is clearly comfortable managing the recoil, less confident players may find it more difficult to consistently hit their shots.

His full loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16” Barrel

FSS Cannonade 16” Barrel Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock: Demo Quicksilver Collapsed

Demo Quicksilver Collapsed Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Needless to say, the FSS Hurricane loadout will be very strong at close-ranges but, given Scump’s attachment choices, it may be more difficult to control in mid-range gunfights.

Players will have to be selective in their engagements or choose the Overkill perk (part of the Assault Perk Package) to allow them a second primary weapon.

Either way, Scump’s FSS Hurricane is a powerful gun and will give you a fighting chance in a lot of gunfights.